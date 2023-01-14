Recent peer-reviewed research says that 12 per cent of childhood asthmas cases in the US and Europe could be attributed to indoor gas stoves. Photo: AFP
Recent peer-reviewed research says that 12 per cent of childhood asthmas cases in the US and Europe could be attributed to indoor gas stoves. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US Republicans aflame after suggestion that gas stoves could be banned over concerns they may cause asthma

  • Recent research showing health risks from cooking with gas sparked talk of a ban, which conservatives quickly framed as a threat to American freedoms
  • Despite reassurances that President Joe Biden does not support such restrictions, Republican lawmakers say the Democrats are ‘coming for your kitchen appliances’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:04am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Recent peer-reviewed research says that 12 per cent of childhood asthmas cases in the US and Europe could be attributed to indoor gas stoves. Photo: AFP
Recent peer-reviewed research says that 12 per cent of childhood asthmas cases in the US and Europe could be attributed to indoor gas stoves. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE