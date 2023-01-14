Recent peer-reviewed research says that 12 per cent of childhood asthmas cases in the US and Europe could be attributed to indoor gas stoves. Photo: AFP
US Republicans aflame after suggestion that gas stoves could be banned over concerns they may cause asthma
- Recent research showing health risks from cooking with gas sparked talk of a ban, which conservatives quickly framed as a threat to American freedoms
- Despite reassurances that President Joe Biden does not support such restrictions, Republican lawmakers say the Democrats are ‘coming for your kitchen appliances’
Recent peer-reviewed research says that 12 per cent of childhood asthmas cases in the US and Europe could be attributed to indoor gas stoves. Photo: AFP