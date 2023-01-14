US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters in Herndon, Virginia, in October 2022. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters in Herndon, Virginia, in October 2022. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Janet Yellen says US to hit debt limit next week, eyes ‘extraordinary measures’

  • The Treasury secretary says her actions will buy time for Congress to raise the nation’s burrowing authority, but warned of the dangers of a government default
  • Past forecasts suggest a default could instantly bury the country in a deep recession, right at a moment of slowing global growth

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:54am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters in Herndon, Virginia, in October 2022. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters in Herndon, Virginia, in October 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE