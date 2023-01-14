Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas, in February 2000. Photo: AP
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
- The US performer, who followed in his father’s thrill-seeking footsteps with record-breaking motorcycle stunts, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer
- His headline grabbing feats included a jump over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas and another across a Grand Canyon chasm
Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas, in February 2000. Photo: AP