Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022. Photo: AP
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40 per cent pay cut
- The decision was made based on shareholder feedback, the company’s performance and a recommendation from Cook himself
- The CEO’s target total compensation for 2023 is US$49 million, with a US$3 million salary, US$6 million cash incentive and US$40 million in equity awards
