Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022. Photo: AP
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40 per cent pay cut

  • The decision was made based on shareholder feedback, the company’s performance and a recommendation from Cook himself
  • The CEO’s target total compensation for 2023 is US$49 million, with a US$3 million salary, US$6 million cash incentive and US$40 million in equity awards

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:03am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022. Photo: AP
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE