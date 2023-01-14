Actress Michelle Yeoh. Photo: Invision/AP
Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh says Asian actors have ‘ninja-kicked’ Hollywood glass ceiling ‘to hell’
- Yeoh said there were ‘no roles out there that represented us’ in the past but the Hollywood landscape has got better in recent years for Asian actors and directors
- Yeoh, who stars in the upcoming American Born Chinese series along with Ke Huy Quan, said she was also overwhelmed after winning the Golden Globes for best actress
