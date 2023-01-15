“It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” said President Biden about classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP
“It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” said President Biden about classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

More classified documents found at Joe Biden’s Delaware home

  • Biden’s special counsel discovered five additional pages when he went to the US president’s home to facilitate the handover of documents found earlier
  • US president’s legal team acknowledged this week it had found documents at his Delaware home relating to his time as VP in the Obama administration

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:18am, 15 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” said President Biden about classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP
“It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” said President Biden about classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE