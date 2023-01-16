Marking the national holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, President Biden delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock. Photo: AFP
President Biden pays tribute to rights leader Martin Luther King, invokes ‘battle for the soul of this nation’
- Marking MLK national day, Biden was the first sitting US president to speak at a Sunday service in the church where the late civil rights leader was pastor
- Sunday would have been King’s 94th birthday – he was assassinated at 39-years-old in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, by avowed segregationist James Earl Ray
Marking the national holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, President Biden delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock. Photo: AFP