An air traffic control tower at JFK airport where two planes almost collided. Photo: AFP
New York plane crash averted at JFK Airport, agencies investigate
- Air Traffic Control noticed an American Airlines jet crossing directly in front of a Delta Air Lines plane as it prepared to take-off from a runway
- The FAA said it will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the incident that happened at JFK Airport
