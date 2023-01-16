An air traffic control tower at JFK airport where two planes almost collided. Photo: AFP
An air traffic control tower at JFK airport where two planes almost collided. Photo: AFP
New York plane crash averted at JFK Airport, agencies investigate

  • Air Traffic Control noticed an American Airlines jet crossing directly in front of a Delta Air Lines plane as it prepared to take-off from a runway
  • The FAA said it will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the incident that happened at JFK Airport

Associated Press
Updated: 6:30am, 16 Jan, 2023

