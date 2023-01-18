The US placed new export restrictions on China in October, including controls on advanced computing integrated circuits and certain semiconductor manufacturing items. Photo: Shutterstock
Biden administration imposes China chip curbs on Macau
- The US placed semiconductor export restrictions on Beijing in October in a bid to thwart China’s military modernisation and punish it for human rights abuses
- The latest move highlights the risk that such technology could be diverted from Macau to the rest of China
The US placed new export restrictions on China in October, including controls on advanced computing integrated circuits and certain semiconductor manufacturing items. Photo: Shutterstock