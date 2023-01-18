The US placed new export restrictions on China in October, including controls on advanced computing integrated circuits and certain semiconductor manufacturing items. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
Biden administration imposes China chip curbs on Macau

  • The US placed semiconductor export restrictions on Beijing in October in a bid to thwart China’s military modernisation and punish it for human rights abuses
  • The latest move highlights the risk that such technology could be diverted from Macau to the rest of China

Reuters
Updated: 1:04am, 18 Jan, 2023

