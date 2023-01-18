Actor Jeremy Renner gets his head massaged during hospital stay at an unknown location in footage obtained from social media on January 5. Photo: Jeremy Renner/Twitter via Reuters
Actor Jeremy Renner gets his head massaged during hospital stay at an unknown location in footage obtained from social media on January 5. Photo: Jeremy Renner/Twitter via Reuters
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snow plough accident

  • The actor tweeted about ‘brain fog in recovery’ and watching an episode of his Mayor of Kingston TV series with his family
  • Renner was run over by his own vehicle while trying to help free a relative’s vehicle, leaving him with major chest trauma and other injuries

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:53am, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Jeremy Renner gets his head massaged during hospital stay at an unknown location in footage obtained from social media on January 5. Photo: Jeremy Renner/Twitter via Reuters
Actor Jeremy Renner gets his head massaged during hospital stay at an unknown location in footage obtained from social media on January 5. Photo: Jeremy Renner/Twitter via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE