Donald Trump has blasted Christian conservatives for so far failing to endorse his comeback bid for the White House. File photo: Bloomberg
Trump trashes ‘disloyal’ evangelical Christians for failing to back his 2024 presidential campaign
- Donald Trump takes aim at Christian conservatives, laments ‘great disloyalty in the world of politics’
- Polls show the divisive Trump trailing President Joe Biden in a potential rematch in 2024
