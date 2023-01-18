Donald Trump has blasted Christian conservatives for so far failing to endorse his comeback bid for the White House. File photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump has blasted Christian conservatives for so far failing to endorse his comeback bid for the White House. File photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Trump trashes ‘disloyal’ evangelical Christians for failing to back his 2024 presidential campaign

  • Donald Trump takes aim at Christian conservatives, laments ‘great disloyalty in the world of politics’
  • Polls show the divisive Trump trailing President Joe Biden in a potential rematch in 2024

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:06pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump has blasted Christian conservatives for so far failing to endorse his comeback bid for the White House. File photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump has blasted Christian conservatives for so far failing to endorse his comeback bid for the White House. File photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE