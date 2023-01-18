Tesla founder Elon Musk goes on trial over claims he defrauded investors. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk is ‘off his rocker’ says juror screened for Tesla investor fraud trial over 2,000 tweets
- The judge presiding over the case set opening arguments for Wednesday and told jurors the trial may run until February 3
- There was criticism among prospective jurors who described Musk as ‘talented but crazy’, ‘arrogant and unpredictable’ and even ‘narcissistic’
