Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks at a press conference to announce the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov, founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, at the Department of Justice in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US arrests Russian founder of Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato

  • Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in Shenzhen, China was arrested in Miami for allegedly using his business to process US$700 million in illicit funds
  • Prosecutors say Bizlato catered to ‘known crooks’ via Hydra Market, described as an illicit online marketplace for drugs, stolen info and money laundering

Reuters
Updated: 3:41am, 19 Jan, 2023

