A polar bear with its cubs is seen northeast of Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in 1985. Photo: Steven C. Amstrup/Polar Bears International via AFP
Mother and 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack
- Summer Myomick and her boy, Clyde Ongtowasruk, were fatally mauled in the first such incident in more than 30 years
- Such an attack is almost unheard of because polar bears are normally far out on the ice in the dead of winter and not close to villages
