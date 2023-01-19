The United States dollar is about to reach its legal borrowing capacity of US$38.381 trillion. Photo: Shutterstock
As US hits debt limit, political frictions raise alarms

  • The Treasury Department has started taking ‘extraordinary measures’ as the government runs up against its legal borrowing capacity of US$38.381 trillion
  • Most experts expect a deal to raise the debt ceiling, but intense partisan hostility between Biden and the Republicans is prompting fear of a potential default

Associated Press

Updated: 12:29am, 20 Jan, 2023

