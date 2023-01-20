Actor Alec Baldwin is processed by law enforcement after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021. Photo: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AFP
Alec Baldwin faces manslaughter charge in Rust shooting
- The actor was holding a revolver that discharged during rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza
- The film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for the weapon, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter
Actor Alec Baldwin is processed by law enforcement after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021. Photo: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AFP