US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in November 2020. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
Donald Trump mistakes rape accuser for ex-wife in photo during deposition

  • The ex-president, who said E. Jean Carroll was ‘not his type’, may have potentially undermined his own defence by confusing her with former partner Marla Maples
  • Trump, who was sued by Carroll for sexual assault and defamation, repeated in his deposition that he was not attracted to women who looked like her

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:57am, 20 Jan, 2023

