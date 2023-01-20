Musician David Crosby performs during a benefit concert in Los Angeles in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
Musician David Crosby performs during a benefit concert in Los Angeles in October 2012. Photo: Reuters
Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby dies at 81

  • The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer made his name with heartfelt ballads and knife-edged bangers with The Byrds and later with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
  • Off the stage, Crosby was also known for his pacifist activism, brutal honesty and for living dangerously

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:27am, 20 Jan, 2023

