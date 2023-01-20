Classified materials were discovered at think tank offices (pictured) formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his Delaware home. Photo: AFP
Classified materials were discovered at think tank offices (pictured) formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his Delaware home. Photo: AFP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Republicans target University of Pennsylvania, alleged Chinese gifts, in Biden classified documents row

  • University of Pennsylvania denies allegations of foreign influence at Biden Centre after classified documents found
  • US President Joe Biden attempted to play down the classified documents issue, saying ‘nothing there’

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:05pm, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Classified materials were discovered at think tank offices (pictured) formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his Delaware home. Photo: AFP
Classified materials were discovered at think tank offices (pictured) formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his Delaware home. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE