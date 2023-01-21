Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at an event in Washington in March 2020. Photo: AP
Elon Musk defends Tesla buyout tweets at fraud trial

  • The CEO is accused of misleading investors by tweeting ‘funding secured’ over a deal that never came close to happening
  • Musk told the jury: ‘Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it or will act accordingly’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:03am, 21 Jan, 2023

