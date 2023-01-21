US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces the indictment against Lawrence Ray in New York in February 2020. Photo: AFP
US sex cult leader Lawrence Ray sentenced to 60 years in prison
- The 63-year-old had terrorised students at the prestigious Sarah Lawrence College and forced them into prostitution
- Ray met many of his victims through his daughter when she was a second-year at the small liberal arts university
