Actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra says she and Nick Jonas had baby via surrogate due to ‘medical complications’
- The actress said that she’s ‘developed a tough hide’ to deal with criticism after she and her husband welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year
- She also opened up about her journey of becoming a mother and her challenges including the baby’s premature birth and its time in the NICU
