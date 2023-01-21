Actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram
United States
Priyanka Chopra says she and Nick Jonas had baby via surrogate due to ‘medical complications’

  • The actress said that she’s ‘developed a tough hide’ to deal with criticism after she and her husband welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year
  • She also opened up about her journey of becoming a mother and her challenges including the baby’s premature birth and its time in the NICU

Business Insider

Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram
