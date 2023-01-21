Aquaman actor Jason Momoa studied marine biology and is a UN Environment Programme advocate for the oceans. Photo: Warner Bros
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa studied marine biology and is a UN Environment Programme advocate for the oceans. Photo: Warner Bros
United States
World

Aquaman star warns of deep-sea mining peril to Pacific at Sundance film festival

  • Actor Jason Momoa narrates Deep Rising, a documentary about the frenzied efforts of corporations scraping valuable metals from vast swathes of the Pacific floor
  • The Metals Company said it expects to be mining 10 million tons of material from the ocean floor every year, starting in 2025

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:31pm, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa studied marine biology and is a UN Environment Programme advocate for the oceans. Photo: Warner Bros
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa studied marine biology and is a UN Environment Programme advocate for the oceans. Photo: Warner Bros
READ FULL ARTICLE