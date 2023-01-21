Aquaman actor Jason Momoa studied marine biology and is a UN Environment Programme advocate for the oceans. Photo: Warner Bros
Aquaman star warns of deep-sea mining peril to Pacific at Sundance film festival
- Actor Jason Momoa narrates Deep Rising, a documentary about the frenzied efforts of corporations scraping valuable metals from vast swathes of the Pacific floor
- The Metals Company said it expects to be mining 10 million tons of material from the ocean floor every year, starting in 2025
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa studied marine biology and is a UN Environment Programme advocate for the oceans. Photo: Warner Bros