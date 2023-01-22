Jeremy Renner gets his head massaged during a hospital stay at an unknown location following a snow plough accident in this screen grab from a social media video on January 5. Photo: Twitter / Jeremy Renner via Reuters
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident
- The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on January 1 after he was accidentally run over by his own 6-ton ploughing machine
- On Saturday he shared a photo on Instagram of him receiving treatment in a hospital. ‘These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger,’ he wrote
