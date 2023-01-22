A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in June. Photo: Reuters
Canada
Canada settles residential school reparations class action for US$2.09 billion

  • The lawsuit seeks compensation for the loss of language and culture brought on by indigenous residential schools
  • Canada will provide the settlement amount to a non-profit trust, independent of the government, as part of the class settlement

Reuters

Updated: 4:28am, 22 Jan, 2023

