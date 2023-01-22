More classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home. Photo: AP/File
More classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home. Photo: AP/File
United States
World /  United States & Canada

6 more classified documents found at Biden’s home after Department of Justice search: lawyer

  • After a search of more than 12 hours of the president’s house in Delaware, the Justice Department located six documents containing classification markings
  • Some of documents were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of were from his tenure as Vice-President, Joe Biden’s lawyer said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:51am, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
More classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home. Photo: AP/File
More classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE