More classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home. Photo: AP/File
6 more classified documents found at Biden’s home after Department of Justice search: lawyer
- After a search of more than 12 hours of the president’s house in Delaware, the Justice Department located six documents containing classification markings
- Some of documents were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of were from his tenure as Vice-President, Joe Biden’s lawyer said
