Twitter boss Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets on Saturday that the company’s subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier. Photo: Reuters/File
Musk’s Twitter announces more expensive subscription for ad-free service
- Announcement comes as the social network has faced major economic uncertainty since its takeover by Musk in October
- The service costs US$11 a month in the US and is available on Apple’s IOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems
