A screenshot from a video shows emergency responders working at the scene of a shooting at Monterey Park, California on Saturday. Photo: TNLA/Handout via Reuters
developing | Multiple casualties reported after shooting in Los Angeles following Lunar New Year celebrations
- Shooting reportedly took place around the location of a Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park on Saturday night
- Thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day
