Jeff Zients, a former White House pandemic policy coordinator. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden to name pandemic policy coordinator Jeff Zients as chief of staff: reports

  • The Washington Post newspaper reported Biden’s choice on Sunday. Ron Klain, Biden’s current chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks
  • Zients was credited with overseeing and implementing Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated against Covid-19

Reuters
Updated: 2:46am, 23 Jan, 2023

