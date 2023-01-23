Jeff Zients, a former White House pandemic policy coordinator. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden to name pandemic policy coordinator Jeff Zients as chief of staff: reports
- The Washington Post newspaper reported Biden’s choice on Sunday. Ron Klain, Biden’s current chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks
- Zients was credited with overseeing and implementing Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated against Covid-19
