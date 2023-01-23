Alanis Morissette, right, and Mike Farrell perform during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: AP
Mourners gather at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
- Among those speaking or singing during the service included Priscilla Presley; Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York; and musicians Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette
- Presley, 54, a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s Elvis’s legacy, died on January 12 after being hospitalised for a medical emergency
