Mourners hold a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall for the shooting victims on January 22. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
California shooter Huu Can Tran’s motive remains a mystery as Monterey Park officials work to identify victims
- Officials are trying to identify the 10 people Tran killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park before turning a gun on himself
- Police said the reasons behind the Lunar New Year massacre carried out by the 72-year-old remained elusive
