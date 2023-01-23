Mourners hold a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall for the shooting victims on January 22. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
California shooter Huu Can Tran’s motive remains a mystery as Monterey Park officials work to identify victims

  • Officials are trying to identify the 10 people Tran killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park before turning a gun on himself
  • Police said the reasons behind the Lunar New Year massacre carried out by the 72-year-old remained elusive

Reuters
Updated: 8:43pm, 23 Jan, 2023

