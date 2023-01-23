The Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, California. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Man recalls battle to seize California shooting suspect Huu Can Tran’s gun at Alhambra dance studio
- Brandon Tsay struggled for 90 seconds at his family-run ballroom before he was able to disarm Tran who killed 10 people minutes earlier at another dance hall in Monterey Park
- ‘From his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people,’ the 26-year-old says
