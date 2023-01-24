Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ex-top FBI official charged with working for sanctioned Russian oligarch
- Charles McGonigal, who once led the agency’s counter-intelligence division in New York, faces four counts including sanctions violations and money laundering
- He is accused of being paid by Oleg Deripaska to investigate a rival oligarch, and of pushing for the lifting of sanctions on the Russian billionaire
