Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Ex-top FBI official charged with working for sanctioned Russian oligarch

  • Charles McGonigal, who once led the agency’s counter-intelligence division in New York, faces four counts including sanctions violations and money laundering
  • He is accused of being paid by Oleg Deripaska to investigate a rival oligarch, and of pushing for the lifting of sanctions on the Russian billionaire

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:34am, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE