Members of the community hold a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall for victims of a deadly shooting on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Families remember those slain in California shooting: ‘Saturday was her last dance’
- Mymy Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, have been identified as two of the victims of the Lunar New Year mass shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park
- The death toll has climbed to 11, after one of the people wounded died in hospital
Members of the community hold a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall for victims of a deadly shooting on Sunday. Photo: AFP