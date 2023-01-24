Members of the community hold a prayer vigil at Monterey Park City Hall for victims of a deadly shooting on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Families remember those slain in California shooting: ‘Saturday was her last dance’

  • Mymy Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, have been identified as two of the victims of the Lunar New Year mass shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park
  • The death toll has climbed to 11, after one of the people wounded died in hospital

Associated Press
Updated: 5:37am, 24 Jan, 2023

