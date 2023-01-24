British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein are seen in an undated photo used as trial evidence. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of New York via AFP
Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail
- An autopsy concluded that the disgraced financier had died by suicide, but the sudden death has fuelled widespread controversy and conspiracy theories
- Maxwell, who was convicted and jailed for helping Epstein sexually abuse girls, also says in a new interview that she regrets ever meeting him
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein are seen in an undated photo used as trial evidence. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of New York via AFP