British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein are seen in an undated photo used as trial evidence. Photo: US District Court for the Southern District of New York via AFP
Sexual harassment and assault
Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

  • An autopsy concluded that the disgraced financier had died by suicide, but the sudden death has fuelled widespread controversy and conspiracy theories
  • Maxwell, who was convicted and jailed for helping Epstein sexually abuse girls, also says in a new interview that she regrets ever meeting him

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:32am, 24 Jan, 2023

