At least seven people, including Chinese farmworkers, were killed and one critically injured on Monday in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, officials said. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said four people were killed at a farm and three at a trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 50km (30 miles) south of San Francisco. It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected, though Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses. He called the suspect a “disgruntled worker”. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa tweeted that one shooting happened at a mushroom farm. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 5pm that a suspect was in custody. “There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. #UPDATE Sources tell our @nbcbayarea investigative unit 7 people were killed. 4 people at the farm. 3 at a trucking company, about 2 miles away. https://t.co/k9wQc9ZzA9 — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) January 24, 2023 The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, according to KNTV. Half Moon Bay Council member Debbie Ruddock said the victims were Chinese farmworkers, KNTV reported. The new bloodshed came less than 48 hours after a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio near Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been in Monterey Park where that massacre took place, took to Twitter moments after news broke of the new killings. “At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.” ABC7 aired footage of the arrest of a man, and said this happened as their crew was setting up outside a police station. More to come …