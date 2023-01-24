Huu Can Tran gunned down patrons Saturday night at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park. Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP
Huu Can Tran gunned down patrons Saturday night at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park. Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran is oldest known mass shooter in US

  • Huu Can Tran, 72, is the lone suspect in Saturday’s massacre in Monterey Park, an Asian-majority city near Los Angeles
  • Tran is the oldest gunman in the database of the Violence Project, a non-profit organisation that tracks mass shootings

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:04pm, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Huu Can Tran gunned down patrons Saturday night at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park. Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP
Huu Can Tran gunned down patrons Saturday night at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park. Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE