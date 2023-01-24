Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. Photo: Via TNS
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. Photo: Via TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Everything Everywhere All at Once tops Oscar nominations with 11; Michelle Yeoh first Asian actor nominated for best actress

  • Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh will compete with double Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett; Vietnamese-American Ke Huy Quan is up for best supporting actor
  • Anti-war All Quiet on the Western Front and black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin received 9 nominations; India’s RRR got one, for best song

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:56pm, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. Photo: Via TNS
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. Photo: Via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE