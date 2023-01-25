US boxer and former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong in September 2012. Photo: AFP
Ex-boxing champion Mike Tyson accused of raping woman in early 1990s
- The accuser, who is suing for US$5 million, says Tyson attacked her in his limousine after they met at a New York nightclub
- The lawsuit was filed under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives victims a 1-year window to file lawsuits over sexual assaults that happened years ago
