(From left) Harry Shum Jnr, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan pose with the Best Picture award for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 15. Photo: Reuters
‘Everything Everywhere’ cast and crew visit Monterey Park after California mass shooting
- The team decided to go ahead with a planned dim sum celebration in the tragedy-stricken Asian enclave a day before receiving a leading 11 Oscar nominations
- Actor Ke Huy Quan, who lived in the area for years, wanted to show support for the local community, saying: ‘This is not the time to stay away’
