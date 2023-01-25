A trip to Mars from Earth using the technology could take roughly four months instead of some nine months with a conventional, chemically powered engine. Photo: Nasa
Nasa and Pentagon developing nuclear-powered rocket for Mars voyage
- Nuclear thermal propulsion technology generates extremely hot temperatures which are then fed into a fuel
- It could allow astronauts to travel to and from deep space much faster, potentially enabling missions to Mars
