A suspect is arrested by law enforcement personnel after a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday. Photo: KGO via Reuters
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao charged with murder in California
- The farmworker, 66, made his first court appearance after a deadly gun rampage left 7 people dead
- 6 of the deceased, ages 43 to 73, have been named: Yetao Bing, Qizhong Cheng, Jingzhi Lu, Zhishen Liu, Aixiang Zhang, Jose Romero and Marciano Martinez Jimenez
