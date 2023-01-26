A suspect is arrested by law enforcement personnel after a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday. Photo: KGO via Reuters
Gun violence in the US
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao charged with murder in California

  • The farmworker, 66, made his first court appearance after a deadly gun rampage left 7 people dead
  • 6 of the deceased, ages 43 to 73, have been named: Yetao Bing, Qizhong Cheng, Jingzhi Lu, Zhishen Liu, Aixiang Zhang, Jose Romero and Marciano Martinez Jimenez

Reuters

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Jan, 2023

