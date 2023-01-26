US President Donald Trump takes part in a video call with members of the military on Thanksgiving at the White House in November 2020. Photo: AP
Meta to allow Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram
- The former US president’s accounts were suspended for 2 years after the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol
- The social media company says it has ‘put new guardrails in place to deter repeat offences’
