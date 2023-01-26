Ji Chaoqun was convicted in Chicago in September 2022 of spying for China. Photo: Ji Chaoqun/Facebook
Chinese engineer Ji Chaoqun gets 8-year sentence in US for spying
- He was accused of identifying American scientists and engineers that could be recruited by a Chinese intelligence unit
- The case was apparently linked to Chinese efforts over to steal trade secrets from aviation companies, including US military suppliers.
