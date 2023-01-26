Former US President Donald Trump is making a third run for the presidency in 2024. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump is making a third run for the presidency in 2024. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump seeks to step up White House campaign in third run for presidency

  • More than two months after the former president announced his intention to run again he is pitching up in key early-voting states
  • Two allies are expected to join Trump at a state capitol event, but some other well-known Republicans are not ‘too excited’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:58pm, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump is making a third run for the presidency in 2024. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump is making a third run for the presidency in 2024. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE