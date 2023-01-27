Victims’ pictures are displayed at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Photo: AFP
Victims’ pictures are displayed at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Photo: AFP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Investigators see no link between California shooter Huu Can Tran and victims

  • No romantic connection from the gunman to any of the deceased has been found so far, and Huu had not frequented the dance studio in the last 5 years
  • Investigators have located several firearms and a motorcycle registered to the suspect parked one block from the shooting site as an alternative getaway vehicle

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:07am, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Victims’ pictures are displayed at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Photo: AFP
Victims’ pictures are displayed at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE