Brandon Tsay (centre, with his father, Tom Tsay), who disarmed a gunman at a ballroom dance studio in California, speaks to the media in San Marino, California, on Monday. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden tells Brandon Tsay, the hero who tackled California shooter: ‘You are America’

  • The US president made a phone call to thank the 26-year-old who wrestled a firearm from the gunman at Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra.
  • Tsay said he was still processing what he did and experienced, and told Biden it was ‘so comforting’ to hear from him

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:30am, 27 Jan, 2023

