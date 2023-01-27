Brandon Tsay (centre, with his father, Tom Tsay), who disarmed a gunman at a ballroom dance studio in California, speaks to the media in San Marino, California, on Monday. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden tells Brandon Tsay, the hero who tackled California shooter: ‘You are America’
- The US president made a phone call to thank the 26-year-old who wrestled a firearm from the gunman at Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra.
- Tsay said he was still processing what he did and experienced, and told Biden it was ‘so comforting’ to hear from him
