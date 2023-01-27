Tyre Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells (centre) stands next to a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest during a protest in Memphis, Tennessee on January 14. Photo: WREG via AP
5 US police officers charged with murder over brutal beating of black man Tyre Nichols

  • The 29-year-old victim died following a traffic stop in Tennessee, during which he was chased down and hit ‘to the point of being unrecognisable’
  • Officials say a video of the incident will be made public on Friday

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:41am, 27 Jan, 2023

