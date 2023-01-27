Comet ZTF last visited during Neanderthal times, according to Nasa. Photo: AP
Big, bright green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago, won’t return for millions of years
- It is visible in the night sky with binoculars and telescopes, possibly the naked eye in parts of the Northern Hemisphere; next month in the Southern Hemisphere
- On Wednesday, it will hurtle between the orbits of Earth and Mars at a relative speed of 207,000km; its nucleus is about 1.6km across, its tail millions of km
