An employee looks on at steel rolls at a factory in Nantong in China’s eastern Jiangsu province in March 2022. Photo: AFP
US appeals against WTO verdicts on steel tariffs on China and other countries
- The trade body had ruled against punitive metal import duties imposed on China, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey by the Trump administration
- Washington also appealed a ruling that it was flouting international trade rules by labelling imports from Hong Kong as being from China
