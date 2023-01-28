An employee looks on at steel rolls at a factory in Nantong in China’s eastern Jiangsu province in March 2022. Photo: AFP
An employee looks on at steel rolls at a factory in Nantong in China’s eastern Jiangsu province in March 2022. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

US appeals against WTO verdicts on steel tariffs on China and other countries

  • The trade body had ruled against punitive metal import duties imposed on China, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey by the Trump administration
  • Washington also appealed a ruling that it was flouting international trade rules by labelling imports from Hong Kong as being from China

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:52am, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee looks on at steel rolls at a factory in Nantong in China’s eastern Jiangsu province in March 2022. Photo: AFP
An employee looks on at steel rolls at a factory in Nantong in China’s eastern Jiangsu province in March 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE